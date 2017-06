UPDATE: Three Teenage Boys Charged with Setting Sanford Mill Fire

Three young boys are charged with arson in Sanford.

They’re accused of setting a fire Friday night that destroyed an abandoned mill.

Investigators say the three boys are ages 12 and 13.

They are reportedly cooperating with authorities.

More than 150 firefighters from 20 towns kept the flames from spreading beyond the mill Friday night.

The boys made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.