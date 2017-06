State Police Searching For Steuben Man

State police are looking for a Steuben man they say fled when a trooper tried to stop him.

27 year old Jesse Grinnell was on a motorcycle Monday night.

Police say he took off down an ATV trail when a trooper approached him and has not been located since.

He’s wanted for eluding an officer and other charges.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call 973-3700.