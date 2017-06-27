Senator Collins Opposes Senate Health Care Bill

Threats of opposition from three Republican senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins, is casting doubt on whether GOP leaders have enough support to move ahead on the Senate health care bill.

A nonpartisan congressional budget office came out Monday with its score of the Senate legislation.

The CBO score estimates the bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade.

The Senate has to hold a procedural vote to move forward with the plan, which will most likely be held Wednesday.

In addition to Collins, Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky are also expressing reservations.

No Democrats have spoken in support of the bill.

Maine’s independent senator, Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, spoke against the bill Monday, citing its adverse affect on the elderly.

He echoed Collins concerns that one in five Mainers rely on Medicaid and Maine is the state with the highest median age in the United States.

“This score is further proof that this bill will do more harm than good,” King said. “This bill will drastically increase the cost of coverage for older, working-class Maine people; put health insurance out of reach altogether for many others; and significantly gut Medicaid, forcing states to choose between serving the elderly or the disabled – all to give tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans. Simply put, this proposal is wrong for the country and this score should be just another reason on the long list of many for why we should abandon this bill and, instead, make meaningful improvements to the Affordable Care Act.”

“If Republicans pass a bill that they know will prevent millions of Americans from accessing or affording necessary care, they’ve proven that getting elected means more than the lives of their constituents,” Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said. “From rising out of pocket costs to devastating Medicaid cuts, this CBO score makes clear that the Republican health care bill will have implications for the physical and financial health of our state for decades to come. Mainers deserve better. I strongly urge the Senate to put their constituents before politics and vote against this reckless proposal.”