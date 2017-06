Pet of the Week: Meet Gertie!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, we got to meet Gertie! Gertie is a sweet little 12 year old kitty who’s been with the Orphanage for a while and needs a good home! Gertie does have mild diabetes, but that only equals out to a vet visit once a month. The Orphanage will take care of all costs for Gertie, including diabetes shots.

For more information about Gertie, you can call the Old Town Animal Orphanage at 827-8777.