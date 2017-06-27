Mix of Sun & Clouds With Scattered Showers/Storms

A mix of sun and clouds today with highs temps a bit cooler than Monday into the mid-60s to mid-70s. Once again this afternoon expect scattered showers and thunderstorm to bubbles up, some storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail. Tonight showers and storms will fizzle out leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall back into the 50s.

On Wednesday we will see another wave of upper level energy move through Maine, bringing yet another chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorm. Most will see a partly sunny Wednesday with highs temps in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Showers and storm chances increase by Thursday with our next weather maker is knocking on the door, I do expect to see some sun early with highs temps in the 70s. A warm front lifts north into Maine on Friday, not only bringing another risk for showers/storms but also bringing higher humidity back to the Pine tree state. High temps on Friday will be on the low 70s to low 80s, but it will feel very muggy once you factor in the humidity. Saturday will feature more clouds than sun as the cold front portion of the system working into Maine, showers and storms will develop along this front. This cold front won’t clear Maine until Monday, so expect more clouds, scattered showers/storms and a very muggy weekend.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a scattered shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the mid-60s to mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south between 6-11mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers/storms will fizzle out, then mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back into the 50s with a south wind between 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a scattered shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the mid to upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a scattered shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the 70s.

Friday: A bit more humid with more clouds than sun with a scattered shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the low 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun with scattered showers/storms, muggy with highs temps in the 70s.