Major Health Insurance Provider Predicts Lower Enrollment in Maine

A major health insurance provider in Maine is predicting enrollment in the state’s Affordable Care Act insurance market will drop.

The Portland Press Herald reports Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield foresees an 11% drop in Maine’s ACA Marketplace.

Anthem says President Trump’s decision to weaken the individual mandate will lead to healthy people dropping coverage. The insurance says older, sicker people left in the marketplace will be more expensive to cover.

Anthem, Community Health Options, and Harvard Pilgrim have all proposed rate increases for 2018.