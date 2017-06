Maine Farm Bureau Association Welcomes New Executive Director

Julie Smith is the new Executive Director of the Maine Farm Bureau Association.

Smith takes over for current Executive Director, Dr. Alicyn Smart.

Smart is leaving the Farm Bureau to accept a position as Assistant Professor and Assistant Plant Pathologist at the University of Maine.

Smith says a major goal will be to continue the work of Farm Bureau to educate the public and the legislature about the economic and social importance of agriculture, both large and small farms, to the state.