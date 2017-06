FAA Provides $2.3 million in Grants to Improve Maine Airport Safety

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing more than $2.3 million in grants to improve safety at Maine airports.

The Portland Jetport is receiving more than $2.1 million.

The funds will pay for the installation of a runway lighting system, construction of taxiway shoulders and reconstruction of apron pavement.

Augusta State Airport will get more than $80,000 to pay for the installation of a perimeter fence, remove obstructions and seal cracks in apron pavement.