Collins Center for the Arts Presents New 2017-2018 Season

The Collins Center for the Arts has a new season of shows for you!

Shows include Pilobolus: shadowland, a show that incorporates an entanglement of actors using the medium of shadows to create new images, and a new storyline.

The Center for the Arts is also hosting the escher string quartet,Aquila Theatre’s rendition of Hamlet, the Cashore Marionettes, Kinky boots, and many many more!

For tickets, or more information, you can visit their website at collinscenterforthearts.com