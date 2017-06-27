14 Year Old from Lincolnville Becomes Published Author

Morgan “brooke” MacDougal is only 14 years old, and yet she’s accomplished more than many of us combined.

After reading an article about a girl who had died, and her older friend decided to completer her bucket list for her, Morgan became inspired.

Along the way of what started as an 8th grade project, Morgan taught herself how to write, edit, and publish her debut book, Andi & Elle.

Andi & Elle follow the story of two best friends growing up together. When Andi gets into a bad accident that results in a coma, Elle decides its up to her to finish Andi’s bucket list and record it all in a journal.

Andi & Elle will be available on Amazon.com. If you would like to buy the book sooner, you can email Morgan at [email protected]