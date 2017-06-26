Waterville Kicks Off Their Summer Meals Program

It’s summer vacation and George J. Mitchell School has been taken over by pirates…but not the kind you might think.

These friendly pirates are kicking off their summer meals program.

Paula Pooler, Finance and Food Service Director says, “During the school year and especially at George J. Mitchell school we have over 70 percent of the children that qualify for free and reduced. That allows you to be able to offer a program during the summer for a lot of these children who may not be able to get the same meals that they do during the school year.”

The program takes place in cities all over the state of Maine

Barbara Bonnell, Quality Control Supervisor says, “We serve the meals 5 days a week all summer long. The only day that we don’t serve is the 4th of July. It’s very important to bridge that gap so the kids have lots of food to eat in the summer that’s nice and healthy. There’s a need in our community and it’s helpful for any of the families to come to the sites that we have to get a nice nutritious meal.”

This pirate party was larrrrrrgggger than life.

Bonnell says, “We decided to serve pirate grub which this year we have fish and chip, cannon ball subs, sea shell pasta salad, and tropical fruit smorgasbord.”

There were also games a plenty to keep these little pirates minds from wandering the seas.

Complete with eye patches they played hook toss and walked the plank over a sea of sharks.

Despite the fun…organizers say the program is important for low income kids and their families.

Pooler says, “Any child 18 years or younger can go to any site in any community, anywhere in the state of Maine and eat for free. No questions asked.”

Bonnell says, “I just love this. This is the highlight of my job. I look forward to this, I love kids, I love playing with the kids and just making them happy.”

You can visit their website for a location offering the summer meals program near you.