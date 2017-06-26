Waterville Building Demolition Causes Controversy

Waterville City Councilors voted last week to demolish an abandoned city-owned apartment house.

City officials say the three-story building on Summer Street has been vacant for a few years and is in very bad condition.

The building was put up for sale but there was only one interested buyer so councilors voted 4-3 to tear it down.

The Kennebec Journal reports councilors who voted to demolish the property did it to stick to a plant to tear down dilapidated buildings and create green space to help improve quality of life.

But those who voted not to tear it down say not the city will have to pay for the demolition.