UMaine Great Paul Kariya Selected in 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Maybe the greatest hockey player to wear the UMaine uniform is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Paul Kariya is one of the 7 greats selected to join the Hall. He played 15 seasons in the NHL with Anaheim, Colorado, Nashville, and St. Louis. Kariya tallied 989 points in 989 career regular season games. He also had 39 points in 46 career playoff games, and if it weren’t for concussions, he would have had more. Paul was key in the 1993 UMaine national championship season. They went 42-1-2, the single greatest season in college hockey history. Kariya was the Hobey Baker award winner that year, with 100 points as a freshman.

He’s won world juniors, world’s, and also has three Olympic medals. One of them, Gold, in 2002.