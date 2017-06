Three Teenage Boys Charged with Setting Sanford Mill Fire

The State Fire Marshal’s office says they have charged three teenage boys with a fire that broke at a Sanford mill last week.

A 12-year old boy and two thirteen year olds were arrested on Sunday and taken to the Long Creek juvenile detention facility in South Portland Monday.

Multiple agencies will be on scene Monday.

Excavation equipment is being brought to the sight to help stabilize the building.