The Results are In: Should There be a Limit on the Perks Given to Doctors from Pharmaceutical Companies?

Should there be a limit on the perks given to doctors from pharmaceutical companies?

This question is in response to this story.

YES: 93% (900 VOTES)

NO: 7% (69 VOTES)

TOTAL: 969 VOTES

