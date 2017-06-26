“The Pink Tutu Ladies” Gave away Beads to Benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation

A group of women make raising money look easy…and fun!

“The Pink Tutu Ladies” handed out beads at Hadlock Field Sunday in exchange for some cash to benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation.

These women compete in the Tri for a Cure triathlon event, and hold fundraisers like these throughout the year.

“Anyone is welcome to join the pink tutu ladies. Our only requirement is that they’re willing to wear a pink tutu in public and be very vocal about asking for donations.” Says Dana Lesniak, Co-Founder of the Pink Tutu Ladies.

The Pink Tutu Ladies ended up raising $960 Sunday.

This year’s Tri for a Cure is on July 23rd.