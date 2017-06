Stetson Township Camp Manager Charged with Stealing $10K from Owners

The manager of a Stetston Township business is now in custody, accused of stealing $10,000 from the owners.

State Police say 35-year-old Deborah Vitrano of Phillips had been making out unauthorized checks and withdrawals from the account of Grant’s Camps on Kennebago Lake since November.

She’s charged with theft by unauthorized taking and forgery.

She’s being held at the Franklin County Jail.