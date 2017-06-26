State Utility Regulators and Fairpoint Communications Reach Settlement

Maine utility regulators and Fairpoint Communications are in agreement on a $175,000 settlement after the company failed to meet performance benchmarks from 2014 to last year.

The State Public Utilities Commissions Staff had recommended $500,000 in fines.

The settlement calls for Fairpoint to fund three infrastructure replacement projects by the end of 2019.

They will take place in three towns that have seen quality problems with Landline service.

Fairpoint’s spokeswoman said the company is pleased with the settlement.

Fairpoint is in the process of being sold.