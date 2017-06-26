Spruce Run Womancare Alliance Unveils New Name

Spruce Run-Womancare Alliance, a domestic violence resource center that serves the Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, will celebrate its new name, Partners for Peace, at a press conference at the Bangor Public Library this Friday, June 30th at 12 noon.

As advocates, their most important partnerships are with the people they speak with every day who are affected by domestic abuse.

The Spruce Run-Womancare Alliance is a nonprofit organization serving people of all ages affected by abuse and domestic violence throughout Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties, as well as the Penobscot Nation, including the greater Bangor area, Lincoln, Millinocket, Newport, Dover-Foxcroft, Milo, Dexter, and Greenville Maine.

They serve women and men of all races, cultures, religions, and abilities, regardless of sexual orientation or national origin.

They offer many services to victims, their children, and those who care about them. And they work to end personal, institutional, and cultural violence in our homes and in our society through prevention, education and training programs.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.sprucerun.net.