Shark Sighted off Wells Shoreline Sunday Afternoon

Swimmers were asked to get out of the water Sunday afternoon in Wells, after reports of a shark near the Wells-Ogunquit town line.

According to Wells Police, the initial report came from a paddle-boarder who said the shark was as long as, or longer than, his 12 foot board.

A second report came from an individual who thought it was a harmless Basking shark.

Swimmers were eventually allowed back in the water.