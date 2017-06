Police: Eddington Man Died in Motorcycle Crash in Orono

Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Orono early Saturday morning.

They say 55-year-old Peter Goodin of Eddington crashed into a telephone pole on Forrest Avenue.

We’re told Goodin crossed the center line and hit the pole.

A passerby spotted his motorcycle around 6 a.m.

He was not wearing a helmet.