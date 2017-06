Plane Crashed At End Of Runway On Vinalhaven

Officials say the pilot of a small plane was injured after he crashed on Vinalhaven just before 8 this morning.

Authorities say the aircraft, owned by Penobscot Air, crashed at the end of the runway.

The pilot, Ted Weslake, was alert and conscious but the extent of his injuries is not known at this hour.

Officials say Weslake could not remember what happened.

The FAA is investigating.