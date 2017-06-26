Pittsfield Replacing Fire Hydrants, Boil Water Order in Effect

Some residents of Pittsfield have to boil their water, after construction crews installed fire hydrants in town.

7 aging hydrants were dug up and replaced with new ones Monday.

Water was shut off to folks on Detroit Street, Lincoln Street, Leonard Street, Hunnewell Avenue, Davis Street, Washington Street, Cottage Street, Mill Court and part of North Main Street, where the work was being done.

The town went door to door with a boil water order. Those affected should boil water for at least five minutes before drinking, making ice cubs, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water.

Crews managed to get all seven hydrants installed Monday. Scott Noble, assistant superintendent of water and sewer for Pittsfield, says it was a team effort.

“The public works director is ahead of us digging around the hydrants,” explains Noble. “Another is actually replacing the hydrants and public works has another crew up the street that is back pedaling them for us.”

Water was expected to be turned back on late Monday afternoon.

Noble says the boil water order is in effect until test results return.

That should happen in the next day or so and public works will go door to door again, to let everyone know.

For more information, you can call Pittsfield Water Works at 487-3136 or the drinking water program at 287-2070.