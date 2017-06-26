New Law Lets Towns Regulate Food Production without Requiring State and Federal Rules

A new law will let Maine towns regulate local food production without requiring state and federal rules.

The bill received strong support in the House and Senate.

Maine residents say the law will allow them to purchase raw and organic foods from fellow citizens they trust.

Dairy manufacturers like Hood opposed the bill, saying it was unwise to forego oversight and regulations to ensure consumer safety.

A number of Maine communities have already declared themselves in control of their local food systems as part of a burgeoning national movement.