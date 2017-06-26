Mostly Sunny and Comfortable With an Isolated Showers/Storm

More sunshine to start the work week with highs temps warming into the upper 60s to upper 70s. Grab the umbrella as you head out this morning, especially across northern Maine, we will have to watch for a pop up shower or storms into this afternoon. Precipitation will be isolated in nature and most won’t even see any, just know that chance will be out there. Winds will be out of the west between 6-10mph. Tonight lows will fall back quickly under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect overnight lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s, dear I say sweater weather. Winds will stay light but shift to the south overnight.

I hope you like Mondays weather because it’s the forecast for most of the next 5 days. Tuesday and Wednesday expect partly to mostly sunny skies with high temps in the upper 60s to mid to upper 70s. Each afternoon will feature an isolated risk for a showers or thunderstorm, greatest risk will be across northern Maine. Thursday showers/storm chances increase across all of Maine, still most of us will see sunny skies for most of the day with high temps in the 70s. Friday will again feature partly sunny skies with a scattered showers/storm chance by the afternoon. Highs temps will warm in the 70s, however you will start to notice humidity on the increase to end the work week.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid to upper 70s.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Winds will be out of the south between 3-6mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a scattered shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the 70s.

Friday: A bit more humid with partly to mostly sunny with a scattered shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the 70s.