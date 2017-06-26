Lewiston Mom Fights for Autistic Daughter’s State Disability Services

A Lewiston mother is fighting for her autistic 19-year-old daughter to continue receiving state services that have proved essential for her development.

Denied adult services with the state’s Office of Aging and Disability, her story is similar to many disabled Mainers who are falling through the cracks.

“I think when you look at Maine and the structure that we have, and the money that we have available, it’s being stretched to try to cover the most severe. And that’s sad to say it that way, that we’re looking at the cases that need the help the most, that’s where we’re going to put our money towards- not saying that there are individuals that aren’t falling through the cracks because there are,” said Cathy Dionne, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Maine.

One of those individuals is 19 year old Catlaina. She was officially diagnosed with autism at 16, and graduated high school last year. Despite being gifted academically, there are many aspects of Catlaina’s life that need constant structure and attention beyond her abilities.

“Going to the grocery store isn’t something she can do by herself. She has checklists in her room of different parts of her day that she can actually physically check off the list. She’ll forget to brush her teeth, she’ll forget to wash her face,” said Denise Vrana, Catlaina’s mother.

“I need help with some things like remembering to eat and brush my teeth,” said Catlaina.

Catlaina’s case manager, Erica True of Opportunity Enterprises, secured MaineCare and a behavioral health professional for her last year.

Due to Catlaina’s high functioning autism in some areas and low functioning in others, she scored higher than the eligibility requirements on one of the tests recipients must take in order to receive adult services.

“She’s missing it by just a couple of points and because of that she’s not going to get the services that she needs,” said Denise.

The services Catlaina receives will end on her 21st birthday, which is particularly troubling to her mother, Denise.

“You can’t put that on the timeline and say by the time she’s 21, she’s got to be ready to go. It doesn’t work that way.”

Denise has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and has been seeking legal assistance to fight the state for those services so that her daughter has the assistance she needs in case something were to happen that left Denise unable to care for her.

“Nobody else cares for your kid like you do and it is so important that people stand up for you when you’re going through something like this.”

Denise has reached out to several agencies to request legal help, but so far has been unable to find someone willing to stand in the gap for her daughter in her appeal to the state’s Office of Aging and Disability.

A gifted artist who enjoys organizing and cleaning, Catlaina hopes to receive adult services like community case management and long term job coaching so that she may one day be a part of, and work in, her community.

“Maybe work at the library,” said Catlaina.

The nature of Autism Spectrum Disorder points to developmental delays and disabilities that affect each individual differently.

Being denied the services have this mother and daughter questioning their future.

“What are you signing?” asked Denise.

“What’s next?” Catlaina replied.