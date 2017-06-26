Jay Woman to be Sentenced for Sex Crimes Case Involving Child

A woman from Jay is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the week in connection with sexually abusing a child.

Three people were charged in the case.

The Sun Journal reports 44-year-old Tami Dalot, formerly known as Tami Ouellette, pleaded no contest earlier this month to unlawful sexual contact.

More serious charges against her were dropped.

Police arrested Dalot, her ex-husband, Jamie Ouellette, and Anna LaRochelle at the Ouellette’s home in Wilton more than two years ago.

Jamie Ouellette was sentenced to eight years in prison for various charges in the case.

LaRochelle got two-and-a-half-years.