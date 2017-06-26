Holden Police Concerned after Uptick in OUI Arrests

Three OUI arrests were made in Holden over the weekend, prompting police to issue a much-needed reminder as we head into the holiday weekend.

In 2015, more than 10,000 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in America.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley, who’s responded to dozens of fatalities, says one drink isn’t worth your life.

“Holden Police Department in conjunction with Maine State Police did an OUI enforcement in Holden. We arrested two people for OUI and then another person on Sunday for OUI drugs. We had 12 OUI’s last year for the whole year. Three in one weekend is a concern. And with the holiday weekend coming up, we want to make sure that people know that we’re stepping up enforcement and they can’t drink and drive.”

Chief Greeley’s advice: Always find a designated driver and never get behind the wheel after you’ve had a drink.