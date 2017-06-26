Green Acres Hosts Documentary Screening of “Pet Fooled”

A free screening of the documentary Pet Fooled: A Look Inside A Questionable Industry by Kohl Harrington.

Pet Fooled addresses regulatory lapses which led to the pet food recalls of 2007, the lack of regulatory action over chicken jerky treats that were causing dogs to die, the high-powered marketing used to promote food that is not biologically appropriate for cats or dogs, confusing but legal advertising that makes pet foods look healthier and more natural than they are, the major pet food companies problematic influence over veterinary education and the regulation of pet foods, their monopolistic control over 70% of the pet food industry, and more.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.