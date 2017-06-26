WATCH LIVE

Gas Prices Fall a Bit More In Northern New England 

Jun 26, 20171:06 PM EDT
Associated Press, Local News

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Gas prices continue to drop in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.28. The price in Maine went down 3.5 cents to $2.23 a gallon and it went down 2.7 cents a gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.19 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 2.6 cents to $2.25 per gallon. That’s a decrease of 11.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

