East Newport Couple Invites Public to Enjoy Lavender Gardens

A love of lavender is prompting an East Newport couple to invite the public to their land.

Today was opening day at Moore Manor Lavender.

Joy Hollowell takes us there.

“For years, we had this land and said- you know, let’s grow a variety of things and lavender happened to be one of those things.”

Peggy Moore and her husband Doug liked the lavender…a lot.

“We started growing plants in 2014,” said Doug Moore. “It started as an experiment to see if it would live through the winter, and it did. So we put in more.”

Today, the Moores have more than 800 plants on their Stetson Road property.

“It’s called the swiss army knife of plants,” explains Doug Moore. “It’s good for bedding plants, like it’s pretty. You can actually use it in cooking, culinary use. Therapeutic.”

This year, the Moores are opening up their land of lavender for the community to enjoy.

“Bring a lunch if you want and just relax and walk around and take pictures,” says Doug Moore. “If they want to paint or sketch or anything like that, then we want them to enjoy what we enjoy.”

The Moores grow several varieties of lavender. Interestingly enough, the distinct scent isn’t found just by sniffing…you have to coax it out a bit.

“So when you squeeze (the flower pedals), that’s when you get the smell of lavender,” explains Doug Moore.

There’s only a few weeks of blooming. By mid-July, Peggy starts harvesting the pedals for her products. Until then, she hopes folks take advantage of nature’s spa.

“{Enjoy the fresh air and take a deep breath and relax for a few minutes,” says Peggy Moore. “And then go back to their hectic lives.”

Moore Manor Lavender is located at 302 Stetson Road in East Newport.

They are currently open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Doug says if someone is interested in taking sunset photos, that can be arranged as well.

The Moores update their Facebook page and website daily with the blooming cycle.

You can log onto http://mooremanorlavender.com/