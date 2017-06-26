Both Sun & Scattered Storms Tuesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The weather across Maine over the next several days will feature both partial sun and scattered showers and thundershowers as a series of upper level disturbances move southeast out of southern Ontario and Quebec and then slide through Northern New England. Each storm that crosses our region will likely bring a round of hit and miss showers and stray thundershowers to Maine. The first in the series of disturbances will be rather potent and will slide across our region tomorrow afternoon. If we see enough sunshine before the upper level disturbance arrives some of the storms may become strong to severe and contain, heavy downpours, a strong and gusty wind and hail. A couple of weaker troughs will likely bring a few hit and miss showers and storms to Maine both Wednesday and Thursday, but otherwise the skies will average out partly cloudy. High temps Tuesday through Thursday will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s which is several degrees below normal. The combination of high pressure building off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline and a warm front slowly lifting north through New England late in the workweek will lead to increasing humidity across our region Friday though at least Sunday, with each day likely featuring some sun, but also some scattered showers and thundershowers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a light wind and cool, with low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely developing and a southwest breeze around 10 mph, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers and storms possible and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mixed sun and clouds, with a few widely scattered showers and storms possible and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday: Variably cloudy and becoming more humid, with scattered showers and storms likely and high temps in the 70s.

Saturday: Rather muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist