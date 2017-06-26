Ambulance Involved in Crash while Responding to Emergency Call in Houlton

An ambulance was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency call Saturday.

According to police, 83 year old George Barrow of Houlton crashed into the ambulance with his car.

Barrow was stopped at a red light and says he did not see or hear the ambulance approaching.

The emergency truck did have its siren on and lights flashing, according to authorities.

When the light turned green, Barrow took off, striking the side of the ambulance.

There was no patient on board at the time.

The ambulance crew suffered minor injuries.

Barrow was not hurt.