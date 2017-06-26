16th Annual Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament Raises

For the 16th year coaches, administrators, and maybe some ringers gathered to play some golf for a cause close to them.

The Joe Paul Memorial Golf Tournament played today at Penobscot Valley Country Club.

The event is in memory of the long time Penobscot Valley Conference Administrator, with a goal of raising enough money to provide equal amounts of scholarships to deserving boys and girls athletes, within the conference.

They’ve had great success in recent years, they’ve had plenty of fun and it continued today…