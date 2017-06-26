11 Day Recovery Effort Concludes As Fort Fairfield Man’s Body Found In Square Lake

The Maine Warden Service Dive Team recovered the body of Mark Chambers from Square Lake in Aroostook County over the weekend.

The eleven-day recovery effort came to a close Sunday when divers located Chambers’ body using side scan sonar.

Chambers was recovered in 48 feet of water about one half mile south of where Eric Sherwood’s body was recovered Friday.

Chambers was the last person missing from a party of four fishermen who had capsized in a 12-foot boat back on June 13.

Only one man survived.