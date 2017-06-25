Transformers 5: Movie Review

The first of Michael Bay’s loud and expensive live-action Transformers films came out ten years ago. The series has had it’s fair share of bad sequels, but ultimately critic opinion has done little to sway moviegoers from returning to these films every summer that one arrives. Earning billions worldwide over the course of four films, the fifth movie in this franchise may please die hard fans of the series, but likely no one else.

Transformers: The Last Knight picks up a few years after the last film was set. Mark Wahlberg, stars as Cade Yeager, an inventor who now fights to protect the Autobots that live in his junk yard. When Optimus Prime returns to his now dead home planet of Cybertron, he must find an artifact that was left to Merlin- yep, the wizard- back on Earth that will help bring his planet back to life.

Similar to previous Transformers films, Michael Bay likes to play with history by inserting Transformers into real life events. It seems like every other film in this franchise decides to handle human and alien-robot relationships differently. In some movies, we’re working with Autobots to fight Decepticons- those are the bad guys- and then in others, Transformers are outlawed and hunted. I can’t keep up, and I really don’t think the filmmakers care all that much to create any sort of consistency.

In this sequel for instance, the humans decide to work with Megatron, who has been a central villain for several films- to find a staff that will ultimately lead to the destruction of his planet. It makes no sense. And that’s honestly what has become abundantly clear with this film series, nothing has to make sense, and therefore very little will.

I’m all for a few mindless action sequences where you get to feel like a kid again playing with your toys but on a massive scale. And in the beginning of this series, that’s what it kind of felt like. Whether you love or hate these movies, I think everyone, including fans, can agree that these sequels have gone down hill.

The filmmkakers have gotten lazy and the story at this point is so uninteresting and sloppily put together that nearly every scene in which a Transformer isn’t punching something or flying through the air is mind-numbing. The dialogue is unfunny and cliché to the point where some of it feels made up on the spot.

Michael Bay does know how to choreograph and shoot an action scene though and there are a few moments scattered about that get you back interested if even for a minute. Mark Wahlberg, and somehow they tricked Anthony Hopkins to be in this thing- they do their best with their characters, but ultimately their dialogue is written by the same person who named Wahlberg’s character Cade Yeager so they can only do so much.

In an increasingly frustrating and bloated series, Transformers: The Last Knight may be least favorite one of them all. It’s filled with product placement, lazy filmmaking, and talented actors cashing paychecks- it’s sort of everything that’s wrong with Hollywood filmmaking right now. And did I mention it was two and half hours long? If you love these movies though, my opinion doesn’t and shouldn’t matter. People like what they like and that’s all good. But in my opinion, this is a bad movie. I give it a D+