MDI Skate Park Celebrates Grand Opening

Today was the grand opening of the long awaited MDI Skate Park.

It took ten years in the making with fundraising efforts by the MDI Skate Park Association.

Located on Park Street in Bar Harbor, bikers and skaters now have a home.

The community says the skate park is a great way to being everyone together.

“It’s really what makes skateboarding great is the culture where everyone watches out for each other, encourages each other, cheers each other on, and that’s actually how we stay safe in the park, and so we talked a little today about that kind of culture, and staying safe, and respectful, and showing our town that we deserve this spot,” said Andi Pepler, Member of the MDI Skate Park Association.

The fundraising goal for the park totaled $300,00.