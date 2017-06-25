Maine Murder Victims Monument Unveiled in Augusta

“There’s more than just the victims. We’re all victims.”

A parent should never outlive their child, but for some that nightmare comes true.

For Mary Wooster, it’s a pain and horror all too familiar.

“It wasn’t a choice. It wasn’t an accident. It was a crime that was committed and they need to be remembered as a person that they were and the victim that they became.”

Remembrance and honor were the themes of Sunday’s unveiling.

Nine names were added to the wall…joining the hundreds already displayed.

Each name on this wall carries a different story. But, their loved ones want those to know that tragedy can still strike right here home.

“The grief associated with murder is unlike any other normal grief. Something about the intentionality of one person taking another person’s life and our lack of being able to wrap her head around it makes it necessary for us to want to make sure that nobody ever forget that they didn’t just die, their lives were taken at the hands of another person who intentionally caused that death.”

And for these folks, it’s a time of healing and reassurance.

The lifelong pain these families carry may never go away, but they know there will always be someone there to give support.

“I want people to know that this is a rough thing. I mean I’m 18 and I had to go through this. No matter what age, it’s hard, whether you’re five or thirty. It’s just, there are people out there that can help you and there’s always support.”