Fundraiser Auction Held at Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth

Folks in Ellsworth came out to help those in need Sunday.

A fundraising auction was hosted by the Emmaus Homeless Shelter at the Ellsworth Elks Lodge.

People participated in a silent, chinese, and live auction with prizes donated by local businesses.

All proceeds were donated to the shelter who say the funds are much needed.

“It costs somewhere around $40,000 a month to keep our shelter open to run all of our different programs, because it’s not just a homeless shelter. we’re a food pantry,” said Stacey Herrick from Emmaus Homeless Shelter. “We’re a clothing closet. When people transition out of the shelter into their apartments we also set them up with all their furniture and everything. So, all this money just goes directly to the shelter, and helping the people of the community.”

The shelter says their goal is to raise $10,000.