Copy & Paste Forecast: Partly Sunny, Chance Shower With Temps In The 70s

Few isolated showers/storms across Maine this evening will quickly fizzle out as we lose the heating of the days, lows temps will fall back into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with light west wind will lead to a very comfortable Sunday evening. As you hit the road early Monday morning leave some extra time for the chance for some isolated patchy fog.

Monday will feature sunshine for most of Maine, with a series of cold fronts and pieces of upper level energy moving through Maine we will have to keep a close eye for the isolated chance for a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours. High temps on Monday afternoon will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s. Copy and paste the same forecast into Tuesday, another chance for a few isolated shower/storm with most of us seeing sunshine our high temps again will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower or storm for Wednesday afternoon with highs temps in the upper 60s to mid-70s. No changes into Thursday with once again partly sunny skies the isolated chance for a few showers and storms with highs temps in the upper 60s to mid-70s. So while unsettled no day will be a wash out and comfortable will low humidity. Until Friday, we will start to see humidity increase with highs temps in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Still keeping the slight chance for a shower or storm with partly sunny skies.

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, an isolated shower is possible with lows in the 50s. Winds will remain light out of the west, patchy fog could develop for some overnight.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: A bit more humid with partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.