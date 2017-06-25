Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor Celebrates Strawberries

The Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor hosted a celebration Sunday all about strawberries.

Strawberry Celebrations was free to the public.

Participants could learn about the importance of strawberries on various indigenous cultures.

“It ties into the Abbe’s mission of inspiring new learning about the Waponahki (Wabanaki) people with every visit, and so when we talk about these things it inspires people to come into this space, and engage with the craft, and that’s really what we’re looking to do,” said Angela Raup from the Abbe Museum. “This is the kind of craft that I can’t personally do. It’s a singular, and individual, beautiful item that someone put a lot of heart and soul into. An entire lifetime of it, and to celebrate that is something that I’m really really excited about.”

The Abbe Museum offers a number of educational programs geared toward the Wabanaki tribe.