Sunshine & Comfortable For Sunday With An Isolated Shower Possible

Second half of the weekend will feature more sunshine with an isolated chance for a shower/storm especially the further north you are. High temps with warm into the low 70s to low 80s, however it will feel much more comfortable with lower humidity. Monday will once again feature sunshine for most of Maine, with a series of cold fronts and pieces of upper level energy moving through Maine we will have to keep a close eye for the isolated chance for a few showers and storms, while they will be unlike the chance will be out there. High temps on Monday afternoon will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s. Copy and paste the same forecast into Tuesday, another chance for a few isolated shower/storm with most of us seeing sunshine our high temps again will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s. Rain chances are even lower for Wednesday with highs temps in the upper 60s to upper 70s. However, the chance for a shower/storms goes up again into Thursday with partly sunny skies our high temps will once again warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s. So while unsettled no day will be a wash out and comfortable will low humidity.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm chance, high temps will climb into the low 70s to low 80s. Winds will stay out of the west between 6-10mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid-70s.