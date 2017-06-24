Pride Festival Brings Hundreds to Bangor

“All people here today are in love with life and being here and being who they are.”

Bangor Pride 2017 continued on Saturday with a parade down Main Street.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life marched together for one goal.

“To support people that haven’t had support since the beginning. It’s not like this is a new thing. But, now they need the support and I’m here to support everyone your and my child.”

Festivties then moved to West Market Square where the celebration continued.

Folks here say it is important to support one another, no matter the political climate.

“It’s so refreshing to see everyone come together and be so loving and supporting. And even though there has been some discrimination here today everyone is banding together and stopping it, it’s just really showing their love and support for everybody no matter their differences.”

This years festival drew people with pride from all over the state.

Those young and old took part.

Like Lillie Sites, a first-time festival goer who was happy to see solidarity between many.

“This is my first time coming here and it just is nice to be around people like accept you and see there are other people out there that are like you.”

Acceptance, love, and unity were key themes of Saturday’s activities.

And, most importantly, it was a way to show that Bangor’s LGBT community is still going strong.

For many, this is just the beginning of what’s to come.

“I want to be seen. I want to be out. I want to be here and I want to be with my people, all people that are accepting of all people.”