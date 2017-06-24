Multiple Fire Crews Battle Abandoned Mill Fire in Sanford Friday

Multiple crews were called to battle a fire at an abandoned mill in Sanford last night.

River Street in Sanford is still closed tonight as crews monitor the mill complex gutted by fire.

Firefighters are staying on site to put out hot spots and keep the area clear in case of collapse.

Officials are also launching an investigation into what caused the fire.

It was first reported around 7 Friday evening.

More than a dozen departments from Maine and New Hampshire responded.

“This is one of the bigger ones I’ve been involved in in my career. You know, this type of building – six-story building, mill construction. Yeah these are – you don’t see them too often, but when you get them, they’re pretty intense.” Says Chief Steve Cutter, of the Sanford Fire Department.

Despite the size of the fire, officials says no one was hurt.

the ATF is assisting the Sanford Fire Department with the investigation.