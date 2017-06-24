Maine’s Favorite Sweet Treat Lines the Streets of Dover Foxcroft

Over 8,000 whoopie pie lovers of all ages travel to Dover Foxcroft for the many flavors of the annual Whoopie Pie Festival.

Patrick Myers, Organizer of the festival says, “It’s the sweetest day in Maine. It’s the day we all come together to celebrate Maine’s official state treat, the whoopie pie.”

Booths line the streets offering Mainers their favorite sticky treat.

Grace and Eli Robinson says they can eat a lot of whoopie pies.

The day is full of fun activities for the whole family.

There’s even whoopie pie eating contests for all ages.”How many whoopie pies do you think you can eat?

Judges say it’s quality over quantity.

Myers says, “We have a panel of six judges. They take it very seriously…”

But the people have a choice too using their gold coins to cast their vote.

Myers says, “Whoever gets the most coins is the people’s choice award winner. It’s a pretty competitive thing among the bakers.”

Overall it’s a day well spent licking fingers and stuffing your face with Maine’s sweetest treat.

Today’s Winners are as follows:

Best Flavored Whoopie Pie

Governor’s Restaurant, Old Town, Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie Shaw’s, Red Velvet Whoopie Pie Freshies/RH Foster, Pumpkin Chocolate Chip with Peanut Butter Filling

Best Traditional Whoopie Pie:

Governor’s Restaurant, Old Town Sweetie Pies Peace of Mind Baking Company

Best New Baker:

Peace of Mind Baking Company

Most Creative Whoopie Pie Name:

All Purpose Bakery, Lemon Sun Blast

Yankee Whoopie Prize:

Sweetie Pies, Blueberry Molasses

People’s Choice Award:

Sweetie Pies RH Foster/Freshies Governor’s Restaurant