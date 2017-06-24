Maine Lake Society Holds Annual Conference

Maine has thousands of lakes and there are many who are determined to protect them.

That’s what the Maine Lakes Society sets out to do.

They held their 47th annual Maine Lakes Conference at UMaine today.

Folks got to learn the secrets of lake-friendly living and how to restore Maine’s iconic loons to their former habitat.

Organizers say this conference is crucial for the future generations of Mainers.

“Lakes are extremely fragile. We don’t think of them as that because we’ve had years and years of continual pristine Maine lakes but with the changes in the physical world today they’re beginning to show signs of wear and tear.”

