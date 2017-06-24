Glidden Auto Body Gives Motorcycle to Veterans’ Charity

Glidden’s Auto Body in Bangor held their annual benefit car show.

The show honors David Priest.

Priest worked at Glidden until 2012 when he lost his battle with cancer.

Each year funds raised from the show go to a local charity.

This year, Disabled Veterans of Maine received a motorcycle.

“I’m glad we have this great relationship with Glidden Auto Body. I think they’re going to connect us to other people who want to help veterans across the state.”

All proceeds from the raffle will go to transportation needs of veterans.