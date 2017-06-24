Aspen Dental Offers Veterans Free Dental Services

Aspen Dental Offices across the country offered free dental care to Veteran’s today during their Day of Service Event.

Their Bangor office on Stillwater Avenue participated in the event.

Dentists and Office Associates volunteered their time to offer Veterans everything from fillings and extractions to basic denture repairs at no charge.

Nicholas Hunt who works with Aspen and is a veteran himself says the free services is desperately needed.

He says, “It’s very important for the veterans because a lot of veterans don’t receive free dental care that they do in other areas of medical, unless they’re 100% disabled. This is something that doesn’t happen very often, so it’s very important to build self-confidence and to help out the veterans with that to get a better quality of life.”

Aatif Ansari, a dentist says, “It’s our way of giving back to the community. We are here and not everybody can afford this, it’s expensive some of the treatments that we offer so, whatever we can do to help.”

Last year Aspen Dental saw over 45 hundred Veterans — this year they had a goal of six thousand.