The Results are In: Should Cell Phones and Other Electronic Devices be Hand-Free only in Vehicles?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should cell phones and other electronic devices be hand-free only in vehicles?

RESULTS:

YES: 74% (463 VOTES)

NO: 26% (165 VOTES)

TOTAL: 628 VOTES

Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!