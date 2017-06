Swanville Woman Suffers Serious Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash

A Swanville woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Police say 30-year-old Katie Hills suffered a serious head injury after her motorcycle flipped while she was driving on Swan Lake Avenue.

Hills was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

She was life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Her current condition is unkown.

Police say the incident is still under investigation but it doesn’t seem that speed was a factor.